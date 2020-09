AJ McLean would never bust a Kanye West and pee on a Grammy … not because he doesn’t have one to pee on, but because it’s just downright wrong. We got the Backstreet Boys member leaving ‘DWTS’ practice this week and wanted to get his take on Ye…

The post AJ McLean says Kanye West Peeing on Grammy is Disrespectful appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.