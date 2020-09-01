Did quarantine cancel your summer plans? It did for AJR, but they found the bright side in “Bummerland,” their new single and music video from Monday (Aug. 31).

“We wrote ‘Bummerland’ as an anthem for being down on your luck,” the indie-pop trio said in a press statement. “There’s this weird moment when you hit rock bottom, when you start to appreciate and celebrate any tiny win, and we thought that could be an interesting complement to a high-energy song. We thought, now more than ever, people could use a song like this.”

It’s surprisingly cheery for a song about being perpetually bummed out, but “Bummerland” is filled with enough hope to go around for those still wanting to have some fun under the sun. The accompanying visual features brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Metzger on a makeshift summer vacation (remember those?) where they frolic around a lavender field and beach in pink flamingo floaties, boats and bikes.

“Bummerland” follows their smash hit “Bang!” which is currently No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

“This was probably the most fun we’ve ever had making a video, we hope it shows,” AJR wrote on their social media accounts. And the proof is right there in the bloopers of the Edoardo Ranaboldo-directed clip, which teases their bald caps, drumming in the ocean techniques, and champagne popping finale.

Watch the “Bummerland” music video below.

