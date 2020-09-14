Al Kasha, Oscar-Winning Songwriter of ‘The Morning After,’ Dies at 83

Al Kasha, the songwriter who won Academy Awards in the 1970s for co-writing hit ballads for “The Poseidon Adventure” and “The Towering Inferno,” died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 83. No cause of death was immediately given. As part of a songwriting team with Joel Hirschhorn, Kasha received two Tony nominations, four Golden Globe […]

