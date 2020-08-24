It seems like the fire at the Alaskan Bush People family’s ranch may have damaged at least some of the structures. Bear Brown revealed he’s staying at a hotel in a new Instagram post on Monday, August 24, after previously talking about the “devastating loss” the family was facing.

“Ugh! Been having to stay in a hotel in [Oroville, Washington] the past few days!” he captioned his post as he snapped a selfie. In a previous update shared August 22, he revealed his pals were helping him cope. “It’s always nice to have friends! Ones that really care about you! Especially in tough times,” he wrote.

The Discovery Channel star broke the news about the fire on August 19, telling his followers on the social media site that flames “swept through their mountain, their home.” Sharing that it was “still burning” at the time, he promised to keep fans updated. He’s been a little too busy to check in often, but he did let fans know that he and the other Browns “won’t give up” on their home.

On Sunday, August 23, Bear and a few other family members shared another update. In a video shared on their show’s Facebook page, the stars revealed the fire is “still raging.” Noah Brown, Rain Brown and the rest of the crew explained, “There’s been a massive wildfire on Palmer Mountain. Everybody made it out completely safe. We are all totally good. And we’d also just like to thank all the first responders and the firefighters that are working hard to put out the fire and save everybody’s home. Our hearts and prayers are with everybody going through times like these with us.”

Viewers watched the famous family settle into their new home in 2018 during season 8 of Alaskan Bush People. After they left the bush because of matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer battle, they wanted to find a new home where they could live off the land without being too far away from a hospital. Eventually, they discovered the property they would come to call North Star Ranch and made it their home. The mountain was also home to their animals, including horses, goats and ostriches. The family may have been able to evacuate everyone safely, but they’ll have a long journey ahead of them when it comes to getting their ranch back on track.

