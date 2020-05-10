Alec Baldwin's President Trump Gives a Virtual Graduation Speech in the SNL Finale Cold Open
Saturday Night Livedidn't let quarantine stop it from putting on a star-studded finale. The final at-home episode kicked off with Alec Baldwin returning as President Trump in the cold open to give a commencement speech to "the class of COVID-19" via Zoom.