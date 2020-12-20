Alex Moffat Takes Over From Jim Carrey As SNL's Joe Biden

By Celebrity News Wire on December 20, 2020

Alex Moffat and Maya Rudolph, SNL | Photo Credits: NBCUniversal

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/Vn42SwtdWgU\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Pence Gets the Vaccine Cold Open - SNL","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":200}" data-url="https://youtu.be/Vn42SwtdWgU" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Over the past handful of years, Saturday Night Live has had a revolving door of Joe Bidens -- from Jason Sudeikis to Woody Harrelson to Jim Carrey -- and the show has officially introduced the latest actor to don the white wig. Carrey, who played Biden for the first handful of episodes of Season 46,

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story