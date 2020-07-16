



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/s-gv8YFp4oo\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Special video: Alex Trebek gives a health update and previews special episodes","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/s-gv8YFp4oo " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

And now for some good news: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is still doing well with his treatments for pancreatic cancer, and he has some new facial hair to show off. Trebek recently recorded a new message for fans from his home, in which he offered a few new hopeful updates about his health condition

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com