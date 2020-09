Even though she already owns a palatial Holmby Hills home worth tens of millions, word on the hallowed streets of guard-gated Beverly Park is that Alexandra von Furstenberg wants a new mansion. To that end, the Duty Free heiress — she’s the youngest daughter of Hong Kong-based billionaire Robert Miller — has plunked down $28.5 […]

The post Alexandra von Furstenberg Buys $28.5 Million Beverly Park Mansion appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.