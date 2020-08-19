Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who gave brief remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, chided NBC News for a tweet that she called “malicious and misleading.” The furor was triggered by an NBC News tweet that went out after she gave a one-minute nomination speech for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). The tweet read, “In […]

The post Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Chides NBC News Over Misleading Tweet About Convention Speech appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.