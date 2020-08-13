Alicia Keys & Khalid Team Up for ‘So Done’: Listen

When Alicia Keys said that her new collaboration with Khalid would put fans in a “trance,” she meant it.

The duo unveiled their collab on Friday (Aug. 14), an ode to independence and doing your own thing fittingly titled “So Done.”

“I’m living the way that I want,” the duo chant in the moving chorus.

The accompanying visual, starring actress Sasha Lane, finds Keys and Khalid as the singers at a school dance. Lane enters the party, feeling left out among a sea of her peers with their faces in their phones. Things kick up when a group of bikers bust in, ripping table cloths off the table and shredding across the stage and punch table. Soon enough, Lane decides she’s “so done” with her school, and rides with her new group of friends into the night.

Watch the video below.

