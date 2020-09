Alien Huang, the Taiwanese actor, singer and entertainment personality, has been found dead at the age of 36. Local media is reporting that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Taipei City on Wednesday morning local time. No cause of death has been officially confirmed. A former K-pop boy band member, Huang began acting […]

The post Alien Huang Dies: Taiwanese Actor & Media Personality Was 36 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.