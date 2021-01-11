All 14 of Stephen King's Limited TV Series, Ranked

The books of Stephen King, America's most popular great author, have been adapted dozens of times for film and television. So many times, in fact, that it takes several weeks just to watch the limited series that bear his name. There are many minis, both adaptations of his books and original
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Stephen King
- The Stand
- Stephen King's 'The Stand'
- 11.22.63
- Stephen King's 'Storm of the Century'
- Stephen King's 'The Shining'
- Stephen King's The Langoliers
- Stephen King's It
- Golden Years
- Stephen King's 'Rose Red'
- Stephen King's 'Bag of Bones'
- Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King
- Comment