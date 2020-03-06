All 50 Shows Available to Stream When Quibi Launches

Say what you will about Quibi's cost, the upcoming streaming service is doing everything it can to make sure each subscriber gets their money's worth right away, launching with a staggering 50 programs on Monday, April 6.
The short-form, mobile-only streaming service has an impressive programming
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Anna Kendrick
- Will Forte
- Eva Longoria
- Kendall Jenner
- Kris Jenner
- Dwayne Johnson
- Paul Feig
- Lorne Michaels
- Andy Samberg
- Seth Meyers
- Nicole Richie
- Dave Franco
- Reno 911!
- Darren Criss
- Sam Raimi
- Michael Hirst
- Ridley Scott
- Kevin Hart
- John Travolta
- Don Cheadle
- Kiefer Sutherland
- Laura Dern
- Liam Hemsworth
- Christoph Waltz
- Steven Spielberg
- Sophie Turner
- Corey Hawkins
- Kiernan Shipka
- Diane Kruger
- Guillermo Del Toro
- Varsity Blues
- Steven Soderbergh
- Tyra Banks
- Steph Curry
- Chrissy Teigen
- Idris Elba
- Reese Witherspoon
- Zac Efron
- Justin Timberlake
- Demi Lovato
- Chance the Rapper
- Keke Palmer
- Jennifer Lopez
- Kristen Bell
- Tracy Morgan
- Cara Delevingne
- Lena Waithe
- Andy Cohen
- Curtis Jackson
- Comment