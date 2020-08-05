All Eight Harry Potter Movies Are Heading to Peacock

There's been a new development in the ongoing custody battle for the Harry Potter movies. Peacock announced on Wednesday that all eight films in the series will be available to stream on the platform in windows over the next six months starting later in 2020 and into 2021, meaning any feelings of
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone
- Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
- Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
- Harry Potter And The Half-blood Prince
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- Comment