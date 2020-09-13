There’s a familiar feel to the top end of Australia’s albums chart this week as Music From The Home Front (Bloodlines/Universal) returns to No. 1 and Powderfinger’s classic Odyssey Number 5 (Universal) reenters at No. 2, while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” (Atlantic/Warner) makes it a full month atop the national singles survey.

The all-star Home Front album bagged two consecutive weeks at No. 1 in June and July, and returns for a third week off the back of its release on triple vinyl.

The companion album to Michael Gudinski’s virtual concert on ANZAC Day, April 25, Home Front features performances from Jimmy Barnes, Crowded House, Dean Lewis, Tones And I and many others, with all profits going to Support Act, the charity that delivers crisis relief services to artists, crew and music professionals.

“It’s hard to believe that four and a half months after Music From The Home Front first etched its moment in history, the long awaited release of the triple vinyl album, together with the CD and downloads, returns this fantastic album back to No. 1 on the ARIA chart,” comments Gudinski, the chairman of Mushroom Group. “It’s an amazing testament to all the artists and people involved.”

Another historic album enjoying a new chart life is Powderfinger’s Odyssey Number 5, which vaults to No. 2 off the back of its 20th anniversary deluxe release. The album spent three non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on its release back in 2000 and won six ARIA Awards, including album of the year.

It’s the best-selling vinyl album of the week Down Under.

Completing an all-Australian Top Three is San Cisco’s Between You And Me (Island City Records/MGM), the Fremantle indie band’s second Top Ten effort.

The late country great Slim Dusty returns to the ARIA Charts this week as Slim & I (EMI), the soundtrack to the forthcoming documentary of the same name, opens at No. 8.

The recording features the music of Slim and performances by Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, Troy Cassar-Daley, and Kasey Chambers and more.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, “WAP” starts at fourth week at No. 1 to equal Salt-N-Pepa’s 1992 hit “Let’s Talk About Sex” for the most weeks at No. 1 by a female-led hip-hop song.

“WAP” rules an unchanged Top 4 of “Mood” (Columbia/Sony) by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior; “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” (Columbia/Sony) by Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo; and “Head & Heart” (Neon/Universal) by Joel Corry & MNEK, respectively; while Topic’s “Breaking Me” (Universal) featuring A7S leaps 9-5.

The highest new entry this week belongs to Saweetie, whose “Tap In” (Warner Music) starts at No. 37 for the American hip-hop artist’s ARIA Singles Chart Top 50 debut.

The post All-Star ‘Music From The Home Front’ Charity Fundraiser Returns to No. 1 In Australia appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.