All the Best TV and Movie Marathons to Watch on Halloween

By Celebrity News Wire on October 22, 2020

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi, Hocus Pocus

Yes, Halloween is on a Saturday this year. Yes, many of us have been cooped up inside due to the pandemic for months. Yes, this sounds like a perfect reason to put on a costume, leave your house, and lose your mind, but to counterpoint: Put the health and safety of yourself and others first by not

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story