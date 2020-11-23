All the Best TV and Movie Marathons to Watch on Thanksgiving

By Celebrity News Wire on November 23, 2020

Courteney Cox, Friends | Photo Credits: NBC/Netflix

With COVID-19 cases on the rise all over the country, you may not be spending this Thanksgiving the way you typically do. Even the most famous holiday staple, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, will look different this year. So if you need a distraction, an escape, or just something comforting to

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story