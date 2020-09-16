All Time Low Earns First Radio Chart No. 1 With ‘Monsters’

In its first appearance on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, All Time Low is a winner, as “Monsters,” featuring Blackbear, rises to No. 1 on the Sept. 19-dated ranking.

While All Time Low’s discography dates to its 2005 debut album The Party Scene, “Monsters” became the first song from the pop-punkers to reach Alternative Airplay when it debuted in late May. Now the song marks All Time Low’s first radio chart No. 1.

The act previously hit a No. 13 best on the Adult Pop Songs airplay chart with “Good Times” in 2017.

Blackbear also scores his first airplay No. 1 after reaching a No. 2 high on Pop Songs with “Hot Girl Bummer” in March.

All Time Low is the sixth act to earn a first Alternative Airplay No. 1 in 2020 and the first since Sub Urban with “Cradles” March. That compares to five first-time-leading acts in 2019. All Time Low is also the fourth act this year to notch a first No. 1 with its first charted title, following Absofacto with “Dissolve,” White Reaper (“Might Be Right”) and Sub Urban (“Cradles”).

Concurrently, “Monsters” takes over atop the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock Airplay chart, with 6.4 million audience impressions, up 15 percent, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It’s likewise the band’s first No. 1 (and with its first charting song).

“Monsters” is from Wake Up, Sunshine, All Time Low’s eighth studio album, which debuted as the band’s fourth No. 1 on Top Rock Albums in April.

