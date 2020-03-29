If your kids are getting bored cooped up at home, why not let Chris Evans read them a story? That's the goal of a new Instagram series called #SaveWithStories, organized by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, in which they're recruiting basically every celebrity you love to film a video of themselves
...
