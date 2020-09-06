Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, on the two-month anniversary of his death.

The 38-year-old fitness instructor took to Instagram on Saturday (Sept. 5) to share a touching message about Cordero, who died on July 5 from COVID-19 complications at age 41.

“You’ve been gone two months today. There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time,” Kloots captioned a photo of herself with Cordero.

On Sunday, the Broadway community will celebrate Cordero’s life in an exclusive memorial tribute that fans can partake in. Theater-focused streaming platform Broadway On Demand will air the free ceremony at 7 p.m. ET.

Kloots encouraged her husband’s fans to participate in the public memorial.

“There has been so much love going into making this memorial as special as Nick was. Thank you to any and all who gave their time and talent so graciously,” she wrote.

Cordero’s former castmates in A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress are slated to make special performances. The event will also feature photos, videos and commentary from those he grew up with and worked with.

See Kloots’ pull tribute to her late husband here.

