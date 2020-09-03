EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has scrapped plans to resume production and complete Cortés y Moctezuma, its epic four-hour miniseries starring Oscar winner Javier Bardem and executive produced by Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna. The Amazon Studios/Amblin Partners project, described as the largest Spanish-language production of all time, was two weeks into filming in Mexico when it […]

