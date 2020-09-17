EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has come on to produce the actioner All the Old Knives, starring Chris Pine and Thandie Newton. Based on the acclaimed novel of the same title by Olen Steinhauer, who also adapted the screenplay, the studio has also tapped Janus Metz, who recently directed episodes of ZeroZeroZero for Amazon, to direct the spy […]

The post Amazon Studios Lands Rights To Thriller ‘All The Old Knives’ Starring Chris Pine And Thandie Newton; ‘ZeroZeroZero’s Janus Metz Signs On To Direct appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.