- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Amazon to Stream SXSW Films for Free in the Wake of Canceled Event
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Amazon to Stream SXSW Films for Free in the Wake of Canceled Event
For those of you who were bummed to find out SXSW was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns, we've got good news! Amazon Prime plans to take the festival experience virtual with the launch of Prime Video Presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection.
Deadline reports that Amazon Prime
...
Read More >
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries