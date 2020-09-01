Things keep getting uglier between exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. In new court documents, the actress claimed that Depp “organized and orchestrated” an internet “smear campaign” against her, the Daily Mail reported.

The documents — which were filed on August 10 — claim that Depp, 57, attempted to “defame” the 34-year-old by “interfering with her reputation, career and livelihood” via internet trolls. The Lone Ranger star and his lawyer, Adam Waldman, allegedly had legitimate Twitter accounts and fake “bots” to “smear and harass” the blonde beauty online.

‘AQUAMAN’ STAR AMBER HEARDS NEXT CHAPTER IN LIFE AFTER NASTY DIVORCE FROM JOHNNY DEPP

Last year, the Alice In Wonderland actor filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard after she claimed he had abused her while they were together. “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change,” she wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post in December 2018.

“This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard,” Heard’s rep said in a statement. “She will not be silenced. Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior. But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team.”

The former flames met on set of The Rum Diary and got married in February 2015. However, the two called it quits in May 2016.

INSIDE JOHNNY DEPP’S FALL FROM GRACE: BELOVED CELEB TO ACCUSED DRUG ADDICT PARIAH

Soon after, Heard filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp after she accused him of abusing her. Depp denied any wrongdoing, and the pair settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

The lawsuit claimed that Heard cheated on Depp with Elon Musk “no later than one month after” she got married to Depp. The model also claimed that her ex-husband used his bloody finger to paint “I love you” on a mirror when they were in Australia.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. THROWS JOHNNY DEPP A CAREER LIFELINE

Now, Depp and his legal team have asked to move his defamation trial against Heard since it overlaps with filming the latest Fantastic Beasts film. According to USA Today, his team submitted the request on August 21, asking to reschedule the trial, which is set to begin in Virginia on January 11. Depp wants the trial to start “sometime between March and June 2021.”

The post Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp ‘Orchestrated’ A ‘Smear Campaign’ To ‘Harass Her’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.