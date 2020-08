Amber Riley paid a tribute to her friend and former Glee co-star Naya Rivera with a moving performance on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She sang the ballad, A Moment, as images of Rivera were projected behind her. Rivera died in a drowning accident at California’s Lake Piru in July at the age of 33. Riley […]

The post Amber Riley Performs Naya Rivera Tribute On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.