Amber Riley paid tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera on Thursday night (Aug. 27) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a moving performance of “A Moment.” A month after Rivera was declared dead at 33 after he body was recovered from a California lake where she went missing while boating with her four-year-old son, Riley honored her friend as a montage of pictures of Rivera and her son scrolled on a screen behind her.

“Not too long ago we both lost a really amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever. I really want to thank the show for really letting us do this. She’s here to perform a tribute to our good friend Naya Rivera,” fill-in host Lil Rel Howery said before the performance. “It just hits you like a bullet/ Now I need a moment alone with my soul,” Riley sang over piano as she stood alone in a stark black and white shot with stars projected in the background.

“I’m ready to fight/ I’m ready to see/ What’s on the other side/ I’m ready to cry and just let it be/ I just gotta let it be,” she continued as strings swelled and Riley sang about not being okay and just feeling tired. The emotional song ended with Riley turning to look lovingly at a large image of a smiling Rivera.

Riley starred as Mercedes Jones on Glee with Rivera, who portrayed cheerleader Santana Lopez. It was the latest tribute to the beloved actress, following outpourings of grief and love from former cast members Jane Lynch, Heather Morris, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, show creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and many more.

Check out Riley’s performance below.

