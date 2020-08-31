AMC Entertainment Selling Its Nine Baltic Theaters For $77 Million

By Celebrity News Wire on August 31, 2020

AMC Entertainment said Monday it’s agreed to sell its nine theaters in the Baltic region (Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia) to UP Invest for €65 million (about $77 million) as it continues to shore up its balance sheet. The move follows a capital raise and debt restructuring July to bolster liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet, […]

