AMC Entertainment Selling Its Nine Baltic Theaters For $77 Million

AMC Entertainment said Monday it’s agreed to sell its nine theaters in the Baltic region (Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia) to UP Invest for €65 million (about $77 million) as it continues to shore up its balance sheet. The move follows a capital raise and debt restructuring July to bolster liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet, […]

