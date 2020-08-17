AMC Networks’ Horror Platform Shudder Expands To Australia/New Zealand

AMC Networks’ horror SVOD service Shudder is extending to Australia and New Zealand. The genre label is already available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK and Ireland. Recent Shudder Originals include Zoom-based chiller Host, eco-horror The Beach House, Blood Machines, Blood Quantum, Impetigore, Lake of Death, Random Acts of Violence, Scare Package, The Room, Yummy […]

