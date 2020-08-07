AMC Networks has filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission accusing AT&T of penalizing the The Walking Dead broadcaster in favor of its own competing channels like HBO and TNT by insisting on “discriminatory” terms to renew its affiliation agreement. In the heavily redacted filing for public inspection directed to the Chief of the […]

