Rafael Gomez is joining AMC Networks as head of business affairs for the company’s entertainment group, overseeing the development and execution of programming agreements across AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV, IFC and AMC Studios. He comes to AMC from NBCUniversal, where he was most recently senior vice president of business affairs for streaming service Peacock, and […]

