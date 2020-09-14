The FCC Monday granted AMC Networks’ motion to withdraw a complaint filed last month against AT&T that accused the media giant of abusing its market clout and favoring its own networks after merging with Time Warner. The complaint was withdraw after the two sides reached a new carriage agreement, according to an industry source. The […]

