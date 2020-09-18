After a two-day strike, 115 crew members on A&E’s America’s Top Dog have returned to work in Simi Valley under a contract negotiated by IATSE and Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399. “This was an important win for the America’s Top Dog crew, and their unity and resolve made it happen,” said IATSE vice president Mike Miller. […]

