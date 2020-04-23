- You are here:
- Home
- /
- America Ferrera Will Get a Proper Goodbye on Superstore After All
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
America Ferrera Will Get a Proper Goodbye on Superstore After All
It's been a rollercoaster for Superstore fans over the past few months, mostly in a downward direction, but things are starting to look up -- sort of. In February, it was revealed that America Ferrera would be leaving the show at the end of Season 5. Then when production shut down amid the
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries