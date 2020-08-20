The American Cinematheque will pay tribute to late filmmaker Lynn Shelton with an online conversation featuring Marc Maron, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Announced Thursday, the American Cinematheque virtual event will honor Shelton’s body of television of work, which features a variety of titles ranging from Mad Men and Fresh Off the Boat to GLOW […]

