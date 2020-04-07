Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

American Horror Story Season 10: Theme, Cast, Release Date, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on April 7, 2020

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Apocalypse | Photo Credits: FX

With American Horror Story set to return for Season 10 later this year, viewers are busy speculating as to what Ryan Murphy has in store for us in this milestone season. We've already had ghosts, aliens, evil Nazi doctors, freak show performers, killer clowns, more ghosts, more killer clowns, the

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story