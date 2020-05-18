Error message

American Idol Crowns Season 18 Winner in Virtual Finale

By Celebrity News Wire on May 18, 2020

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol | Photo Credits: Eric McCandless, ABC

A new American Idol has officially been crowned. 21-year-old Harlem singer Just Sam took home the grand prize in Sunday's Season 18 finale, which was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ryan Seacrest revealed the news to Sam, who was left awestruck by the results. 

