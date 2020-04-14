Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

American Idol Is Moving Forward With Remote Performances

By Celebrity News Wire on April 14, 2020

Bobby Bones, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Seacrest, American Idol | Photo Credits: Karen Neal, ABC

Even a global pandemic will not stop Ryan Seacrest from finding the next American Idol. The singing competition will move forward with the newest season using remote performances from its final 20 contestants, TV Guide has learned.

Additional details are still to come about exactly how the show will

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story