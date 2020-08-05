



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/JBC0pTh6GDM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"An American Pickle | Official Trailer | HBO Max","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/JBC0pTh6GDM " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

I know top billing for the new HBO Max film An American Pickle goes to Seth Rogen, who plays dual roles as a 30-something app developer and his 30-something great-grandfather (more on how that comes to be in a bit), but the better name to pay attention to to get a feel for An American Pickle's

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com