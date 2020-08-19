Cameras are rolling on Geechee, the supernatural thriller starring Andrea Riseborough that was suspended prior to principal photography back in March due to the pandemic. Cast on the project has also rounded out, with Amin Joseph, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Gavin Warren, Victoria Hill, Starletta DuPois, and Judith Scott all joining the AGC Studios pic. It […]

