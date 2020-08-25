Though Andrew Garfield, 36, has been dating model Christine Gabel, 26, for about a year, a friend insists he hasn’t been able to find a strong connection since he and Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone split in 2015.

ANDREW GARFIELD SITS COURTSIDE FOR LAKERS GAME AFTER JOINING ‘MAINSTREAM’ CAST

“It’s very sad how desperate Andrew is to build up a solid relationship and start his own family,” notes the pal, “but he’s grasping at straws and pursuing romances—like the one with Christine—that simply aren’t right for him.”

Meanwhile, seeing an ex, Emma, 31, happily engaged to another man (SNL director Dave McCary, 35), has only made Andrew feel even more pressure to find the perfect wife.

ANDREW GARFIELD ADMITS HE EXPLORES HIS SEXUALITY: ‘I HAVE AN OPENNESS TO ANY IMPULSES’

“Figuring life out in the years since he and Emma split up hasn’t been easy,” adds the pal. “He just wants to find somebody, anybody, to settle down with.” There’s plenty of fish in the sea, Andrew!

The post Andrew Finds It Uneasy To Call It Quits And Move On! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.