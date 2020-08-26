Angelina Jolie has had enough of Brad Pitt as they continue to battle it out in their ongoing divorce and custody proceedings, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Her stance is that he needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable in return,” says the source.

Most recently, the former pair — who called it quits in 2016 after a total of 12 years together — have been at war over the private judge handling their case, whom the actress claims is too close to Pitt’s legal team.

“She only wants peace and what’s fair,” even when the actor is allegedly adversarial, says the source, especially when it comes to seeing their children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie, 45, is “a very protective parent,” adds a second source. “Everything she’s done is for the health of the family.”

While Pitt, 56, is on the same page regarding their kids, he’s not giving into their disagreement so easily, as Us previously reported in early August. “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” said a source. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

For more on Jolie and Pitt’s court battle, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

The post Angelina Jolie Wants Brad Pitt to ‘Be Reasonable’ Amid Court Battle appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.