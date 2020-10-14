Staying positive. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is confident that her goddaughter, Angelina Jolie, will be able to work things out with Brad Pitt as they continue to battle it out over custody of their six children.

The Casino Royale star, 76, opened up about the former couple while speaking to the Daily Mail on Friday, October 9. Jolie, 45, and Pitt, 56, called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage and share kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

“Angelina and Brad will sort it out eventually,” Bisset told the outlet. “They both love the children so they will sort it out.”

The exes met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. Nine years later, they exchanged vows at Chateau Miraval in France. News of their split broke two years after they tied the knot, and they were made legally single in April 2019. However, the former It couple has yet to settle on a suitable agreement when it comes to coparenting.

In August, Us Weekly confirmed that the Maleficent actress wanted to remove the judge presiding over her divorce case after suspecting unfair bias in favor of her ex-husband. At the time, a source exclusively revealed that Pitt was prepared to “dig in and fight back” and thought Jolie had gone “way too far.” Jolie’s lawyer, however, defended the complaint.

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” Samantha Bley DeJean told Us in August. “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”

Judge John W. Ouderkirk later issued a response to the Salt star’s claims, assuring both parties in court docs that he “can and will remain impartial” in their case. Two months after the judge’s filing, additional documents obtained by Us proved that Jolie’s request to have him removed was denied.

Amid his ongoing legal drama, Pitt sparked a romance with German model Nicole Poturalski. The duo was spotted jetting off to France together in August and later visited the same chateau where the Fight Club star and Jolie got married. Though Pitt and his 27-year-old girlfriend are happy together, a source previously told Us that the Ad Astra actor is being “realistic” about their future.

“It’s doubtful Brad will ever get married again,” the insider explained. “They make each other happy, and it’s an arrangement that is working for both of them.”