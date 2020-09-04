They say everyone has a type!

After splitting Angelina Jolie in September 2016, Brad Pitt has moved on with 27-year-old Nicole Poturalski.

The 56-year-old actor was first spotted kissing his new German love interest last month as they arrived in France for a romantic vacation. The two apparently spent time at the Château Miraval in the South of France, the $67 million estate Brad owns with his ex-wife, 45, which also happens to be the site of their 2014 wedding.

Before catching a private jet from Paris to the compound south of France, the new couple acted like “loved up teenagers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

BRAD PITT LEAVES FRANCE WITHOUT HIS RUMORED GIRLFRIEND NICOLE POTURALSKI AFTER A ROMANTIC WEEKEND

But Ad Astra star’s first public romance since his split with Angelina comes with a twist. Nicole is reportedly in an open marriage her 68-year-old husband, Roland Mary, whom she share 7-year-old son Emil.

Nicole’s alleged arrangement isn’t the only thing that has raised some eyebrows in regards to Brad’s new relationship. Fans couldn’t help but draw eerie comparisons between his new girlfriend and the mother of his six children, whom he was with for over a decade.

Withe their dark tresses, pouty lips and the sultry stars could be practically be sisters (or – gasp! – mother/daughter with their 18 year age gap.

