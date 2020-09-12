Anitta Teases Surprise Guest on ‘Me Gusta’

Anitta’s new single “Me Gusta” will include a very special surprise guest, but she’s not revealing who it is just yet.

“Okay… now everybody knows ‘Me gusta’ is coming next Friday,” she tweeted on Saturday (Sept. 12). “Also everybody knows @myketowerspr is featuring on that.”

“What you DON’T know (and also I didn’t until last week when my manager surprised me) is that we had another AMAZING artist join the track,” she hinted. “Any guesses?”

“Me Gusta,” which also features Myke Towers, is set to be released on Sept. 18.

See Anitta’s teaser about the collaboration below.

