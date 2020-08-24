Annie Awards Move to April 2021 With Format to be Determined

The 48th Annie Awards has been scheduled for Friday, April 16, 2021, either in person or virtually, shifting along with other awards shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ASIFA-Hollywood officials. The organization will make a final decision on a live or virtual ceremony sometime in October. “What this epidemic has taught us is […]

