A.P. Bio Stars Tease What to Expect in Season 3

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/mSzZxsX0_yE\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"A.P. Bio Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/mSzZxsX0_yE" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
A.P. Bio is returning with more room to run in its third season and makes the most of it. The show's faculty members Glenn Howerton, Paula Pell, Patton Oswalt, Jean Villepique, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and series creator/executive producer Mike O'Brien gave a preview of what's in store at a virtual
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment