April Love Geary Slams Body-Shamers Criticizing Post-Baby Weight

Proud of her postpartum body! April Love Geary clapped back after comments about her post-baby weight on Wednesday, August 19.
“Just letting you know that I’m not really bothered by all your guys’ comments when you say I was so much more attractive when I was skinnier because before having babies I didn’t have this fat ass,” the model, 25, said in an Instagram Story video. “I am forever grateful for this baby weight.”
The California native shares daughters Mia, 2, and Lola, 18 months, with Robin Thicke. When Geary posted a picture of herself in lingerie in February, she slammed comments that she shouldn’t show off her body as a mom.
“Oh no my poor kids will have to see this picture when they’re order … hoes, they’re 1 & 2,” Thicke’s fiancée wrote via Instagram at the time. “You really think THIS INSTAGRAM PIC will still be NEWS by the time they have a cell phone?”
Geary has also bashed the social media parenting police over the years. After feeding her eldest daughter Hot Cheetos in June 2019, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.”
Two months later, Thicke, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly how he balances his family life with his career. (The “Blurred Lines” singer also shares son Julian, 10, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.)
“I just take it one hour at a time, honestly,” the Los Angeles native told Us in August 2019. “Whether it’s a bottle or [fellow Masked Singer judge] Ken [Jeong], they’re all babies in my life!”
Julian “loved the first season” of the Fox show, Thicke went on to tell Us at the time. “He was a big fan of the monster, but now I have two little ones. They’ll probably just try to hug it and take it home.”
He and Geary started dating in 2014 and got engaged four years later. In May 2019, she jokingly commented on one of her fiancé’s pictures that she wanted him to “get [her] pregnant again.” Geary added, “Jk don’t but like Omg. I mean honestly, who does he think he is dropping a picture like this so casually? And not even warning me??? Like??? Meet me in the bedroom???”
