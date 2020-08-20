April Love Geary Slams Body-Shamers Criticizing Post-Baby Weight

Proud of her postpartum body! April Love Geary clapped back after comments about her post-baby weight on Wednesday, August 19.

“Just letting you know that I’m not really bothered by all your guys’ comments when you say I was so much more attractive when I was skinnier because before having babies I didn’t have this fat ass,” the model, 25, said in an Instagram Story video. “I am forever grateful for this baby weight.”

The California native shares daughters Mia, 2, and Lola, 18 months, with Robin Thicke. When Geary posted a picture of herself in lingerie in February, she slammed comments that she shouldn’t show off her body as a mom.

“Oh no my poor kids will have to see this picture when they’re order … hoes, they’re 1 & 2,” Thicke’s fiancée wrote via Instagram at the time. “You really think THIS INSTAGRAM PIC will still be NEWS by the time they have a cell phone?”

Geary has also bashed the social media parenting police over the years. After feeding her eldest daughter Hot Cheetos in June 2019, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.”

Two months later, Thicke, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly how he balances his family life with his career. (The “Blurred Lines” singer also shares son Julian, 10, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.)