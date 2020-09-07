Are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre still together? The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple seemed to be on the brink of a breakup during the midseason finale on August 31.

“Ever since my mom left, I’ve been feeling super lonely and I’m really anxious about having the baby in Ethiopia without my family and friends. So now, all of a sudden I feel really overwhelmed with the fact that I’m here to stay,” Ariela, 28, said in her confessional.

The New Jersey native opened up about the way she’s been feeling with Biniyam and admitted the couple didn’t “really get along” during their first night without her mom. “If you’re not happy, just tell me,” Biniyam, 29, said.

Ariela admitted she was thinking about going back to the United States after relocating to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam. He told Ari to be patient as she adjusts to life in Ethiopia and urged her to stay.

“I’m not saying that I’m gonna go, but like, if we’re not getting along, what can we do?” she said. “Just working [on it]. We didn’t even try,” Biniyam said. Ariela told Biniyam she doesn’t think he understands her, but he urged her to give him “time” to work on their relationship. “We can fix it together,” he said. Ariela agreed but still struggled with figuring out whether she wanted to stay in Ethiopia longterm.

One of the main cons on Ari’s list for staying in Ethiopia was the living conditions in their apartment. In order to help her feel better, Biniyam agreed to look at other buildings in the area. Ari fell in love with an apartment that had all of the amenities she is accustomed to in America, like running water, hot water, a bathroom and a kitchen. But the monthly rent was $1400 a month and Biniyam only makes $500 a month working multiple jobs as a video choreographer, a personal trainer, a dancer at a nightclub as well as working at a circus.

Biniyam told her he wanted to move to his cousin’s apartment because the rent was only $170 per month. Ari didn’t want to move in because the apartment still needs to be completely renovated, and the couple got into a heated fight in the taxi back to their rental.

“It’s not about what I like, I can’t live in a place that has no bathroom and no kitchen!” Ariela said. “Listen to me, shut up,” Biniyam hit back. “If you agree we can fix it [in] one week,” he said, but Ariela felt it would take longer than a week to fix the apartment up to her standards.

“There’s no floor, there’s no stove. You’re so f—king excited for this baby, but how are we actually going to take care of it,” she told Biniyam. He said she was stressing him out and she hit back. “I make you stressed? Think about how I feel, I came here from the U.S., we don’t have any place to live, I don’t know what we’re gonna do, I’m nervous about the baby, I’m here alone, my mom left. I’m the one who’s stressed out, not you,” she said.

Biniyam asked for her to be patient and give him one more week. “No, no, no, I’m not f—king staying here! I told you that,” she yelled.

Judging from the midseason trailer, Ariela remains in Ethiopia long enough to give birth to her child with Biniyam. But since Ari and Biniyam don’t share many photos of each other on social media, it’s unclear if the couple are still together or if they are broken up. Fans will have to wait until the show returns on October 11 to find out if they were able to work things out.

