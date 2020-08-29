Ariana Grande Congratulates Selena Gomez on ‘Ice Cream’ With Tasty Flower Arrangement

By Celebrity News Wire on August 29, 2020

Ariana Grande is melting over Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s new song “Ice Cream.”

Grande celebrated the release of the highly-anticipated collaboration, which she helped write, by sending Gomez a huge flower arrangement shaped like an ice cream cone.

“Obsessed,” Gomez captioned a photo of the pink-and-white flowers in her Instagram Stories.

Gomez also shared a snapshot of the sweet congratulatory note Grande sent along with the flowers.

“Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari,” the card reads.

“Ice Cream” is the second pre-release single off Blackpink’s long-awaited debut album, Blackpink: The Album, scheduled for release on Oct. 2 through YG Entertainment.

