Ariana Grande is melting over Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s new song “Ice Cream.”

Grande celebrated the release of the highly-anticipated collaboration, which she helped write, by sending Gomez a huge flower arrangement shaped like an ice cream cone.

“Obsessed,” Gomez captioned a photo of the pink-and-white flowers in her Instagram Stories.

Gomez also shared a snapshot of the sweet congratulatory note Grande sent along with the flowers.

“Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari,” the card reads.

“Ice Cream” is the second pre-release single off Blackpink’s long-awaited debut album, Blackpink: The Album, scheduled for release on Oct. 2 through YG Entertainment.

The post Ariana Grande Congratulates Selena Gomez on ‘Ice Cream’ With Tasty Flower Arrangement appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.