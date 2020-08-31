Armie Hammer Has Been Working in Construction Amid Divorce

Going along with life’s changes! Armie Hammer revealed that he picked up an unlikely job amid the COVID-19 pandemic and his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers.

“This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day,” the actor, 34, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 28, alongside a photo of his pal Ashton Ramsey at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

“He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for,” Hammer continued. “Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude.

The Call Me by Your Name star and Chambers, 38, announced in a joint statement on July 10 that they had called it quits after 10 years of marriage. They share daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” they said. “As we enter into this new chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hammer and the Bird Bakery owner decided to separate while quarantining together in the Cayman Islands.

“Armie left the Cayman Islands weeks ago,” the source said at the time. “That’s when they split. [Elizabeth] is still there with the kids.”

Chambers filed for divorce from the Golden Globe nominee on July 10, the same day they announced their split. In court documents obtained by Us, she listed July 6 as their date of separation and requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of Harper and Ford.

It appears the estranged couple have remained amicable though. When Hammer celebrated his birthday on Friday, Chambers wrote on her Instagram Stories, “You are loved.”

